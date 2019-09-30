Sandy Ray Bate
Memorial services for Sandy Ray Bate, 67, of Etoile will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mr. Bate was born Dec. 4, 1951, in Lufkin and died Sept. 28, 2019, in Houston.
Coretta Mark
Services for Coretta Mark, 87, of Lufkin, are pending with All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. She died Sept. 28, 2019, in Lufkin.
Wesley ‘Rusty’ Don Parish
Memorial services for Wesley “Rusty” Don Parish, 61, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at All Families Mortuary Chapel, Burke. Mr. Parish was born Aug. 8, 1958, and died Sept. 9, 2019.
