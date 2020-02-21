Lee Benton
Services for Lee Benton, 43, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Prospect Center Church. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Kennard. Mr. Benton was born Oct. 24, 1976, and died Feb. 10, 2020, in Lufkin.
Judy L. Bernal
Memorial services for Judy L. Bernal, 71, of Lufkin, will be at 6 p.m. Monday at First Church. Mrs. Bernal was born May 16, 1948, and died Feb. 16, 2020, at a local hospital. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Ecomet Burley Jr.
Services for Ecomet Burley Jr., of Pearland, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Burley Jr. was born June 6, 1954, in Palestine, and died Feb. 13, 2020.
George William “Bill” Harrison
Services for George William “Bill” Harrison, 65, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Largent Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Harrison was born March 29, 1954, in Crockett, and died Feb. 19, 2020, in Lufkin.
Milton Ligarius Joyce
Services for Milton Ligarius Joyce, 37, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Joyce was born Aug. 22, 1982, and died Feb. 16, 2020, in Austin.
Jimmy E. Watts
Services for Jimmy E. Watts, 83, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Nacogdoches Bible Fellowship. Interment will be in Redland Cemetery in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 2-5:55 p.m. today at Sid Roberts Funeral Home in Nacogdoches. Wake will be from 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mr. Watts was born Nov. 21, 1936, in San Augustine, and died Feb. 18, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
Kent Wersebe
A Celebration of Life for Kent Wersebe, 62, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Eastview United Pentecostal Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Wersebe was born Jan. 5, 1958, in Crockett, and died Jan. 9, 2020, in Lufkin.
