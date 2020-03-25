W.I. (Iris) Capps
Private graveside services for W.I. (Iris) Capps, 95, of Lufkin, will be held at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Capps will lay in state from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday at Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Capps was born Sept. 15, 1924, in Angelina County, and died March 24, 2020, in Lufkin.
Helen Farr
Private graveside services for Helen Farr, 84, of San Augustine, are under the direction of Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. She was born Oct. 2, 1935, in the Norwood Community in San Augustine County, and died March 24, 2020, in San Augustine.
Ruby Gail Harshman
Ruby Gail Harshman, 90, of Lufkin, will have no services, per her wishes. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home. Mrs. Harshman was born Jan. 19, 1930, in Centerville Boro, Pennsylvania, and died March 22, 2020, in a local nursing facility.
