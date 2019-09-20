Aaron Lee Hartsfield
Services for Aaron Lee Hartsfield, 63, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Hartsfield was born Nov. 30, 1955, in Nacogdoches, and died Sept. 11, 2019, in Lufkin.
Bill Luce
Graveside services for Bill Luce, 83, of Wells, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells. Mr. Luce was born Aug. 9, 1936, in Wells, and died Sept. 18, 2019, in Jacksonville. O.T. Allen & Son Funeral Home, Alto-directors.
Tiffany Suell
Services for Tiffany Suell, 48, of San Augustine, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church, Black Ankle Community in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. She was born Nov. 11, 1970, in Hemphill, and died Sept. 13, 2019, in San Augustine.
