Johnnie Faye Harris Mackey
Graveside service for Johnnie Faye Harris Mackey, 73, of Huntington, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in Brad Cemetery in Brad. Mrs. Harris Mackey was born Sept. 3, 1946, in Hobbs, New Mexico, and died Dec. 5, 2019, in Lufkin. Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral, Nacogdoches, directors.
Gary Lynn McFarland
Memorial services for Gary Lynn McFarland, 72, of Etoile, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. McFarland was born Sept. 30, 1947, and died Dec. 10, 2019, in Lufkin.
Ida Duncan Temple
Services for Ida Duncan Temple, 94, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Old Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Temple was born June 4, 1925, in Laredo and died Dec. 10, 2019, in a local hospital.
