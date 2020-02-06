Corene (Townsend) Boyd
Services for Corene (Townsend) Boyd, 80, of Milam, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery in Sabine County. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. She was born Sept. 26, 1939, in Pineland and died Feb. 5, 2020, in San Augustine.
Doris Mae Erkhart
Cremation arrangements for Doris Mae Erkhart, 79, of Huntington, are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Ms. Erkhart was born April 25, 1940, in Mobile, Alabama, and died Feb. 5, 2020, in Huntington.
Linnie B Heaton
Services for Linnie B Heaton “Aunt B,” 86, of Lufkin will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery. Miss Heaton was born June 4, 1933, and died Feb. 3, 2020, at a local hospice facility. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Juanita Mozelle Marshall
Services for Juanita Mozelle Marshall, 91, of Chester will be at noon Saturday at the Family Life Worship Center in Corrigan. Interment will follow in the Darden Cemetery in Chester. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Corrigan Funeral Home.
Hanh Thi Nguyen
Services for Hanh Thi Nguyen, 84, of San Augustine, wil be at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. He was born Dec. 31, 1935, in Vietnam and died Feb. 4, 2020, in San Augustine.
