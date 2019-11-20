Jerry Wayne Babson
Services for Jerry Wayne Babson, 37, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Babson was born June 23, 1982, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and died Nov. 18, 2019, in Lufkin.
Joyce H. Carl
Memorial services for Joyce H. Carl, 96, of Pollok, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Keltys First Baptist Church in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Mrs. Carl was born Sept. 16, 1923, in Hull, and died Nov. 15, 2019, in Lufkin.
Delbert Wayne Colquitt
Services for Delbert Wayne Colquitt, 64, of Houston, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at All Families Mortuary Chapel, Burke. Mr. Colquitt was born Sept. 27, 1955, and died Nov. 16, 2019, at his residence.
William Earl ‘Bill’ Sanford
Graveside services for William Earl “Bill” Sanford, 65, of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Sanford was born Aug. 11, 1954, in Houston and died Nov. 18, 2019, in Houston. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
