Donald Ray Dupree’
Services with military honors for Donald Ray Dupree’, 71, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mr. Dupree’ was born May 13, 1948, in Tyler and died Aug. 21, 2019, in Lufkin.
Roger Olander Hanks
Services for Roger Olander Hanks, 70, of Beaumont, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Mr. Hanks was born Jan. 21, 1949, in Beaumont and died Aug. 23, 2019, in a Houston hospital.
