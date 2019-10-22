Dorothy Louise Jones Morehead
Graveside services for Dorothy Louise Jones Morehead, 97, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. today at Smyrna Cemetery in Diana. Mrs. Morehead was born Dec. 22, 1921, in Upshur County and died Oct. 20, 2019, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
William ‘Bill’ Sweet
Services for William “Bill” Sweet, 84, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Sweet was born July 14, 1935, and died Oct. 21, 2019, at his residence.
