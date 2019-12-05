Dorothea Jane ‘Janie’ Arriola
Memorial visitation for Dorothea Jane “Janie” Arriola, 18, of Nacogdoches, will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Laird Funeral Home. Ms. Arriola was born April 11, 2001, in Nacogdoches and died Dec. 2, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
Lela Fay Cummings
Memorial services for Lela Fay Cummings, 100, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Huntington First Baptist in Huntington. She was born Sept. 22, 1919, and died Dec. 3, 2019, in Huntington. McNutt Funeral Home, directors.
LaVelle McBride
Services for LaVelle McBride, 91, of San Augustine, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine. Mrs. McBride was born March 30, 1928, and died Dec. 3, 2019, in Hemphill.
