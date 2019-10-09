Sheila Anne Howell Cobb
Services for Sheila Anne Howell Cobb, 54, of Lufkin, will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Gipson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. She was born July 30, 1965, and died Sept. 19, 2019, in a Lufkin hospital.
Clarence Welton Garsee
Cremation arrangements for Clarence Welton Garsee, 73, of Hemphill, are under the direction of Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Garsee was born Sept. 22, 1946, in Cleveland and died Oct. 4, 2019, in Hemphill.
Robert Sidney Love III
Services for Robert Sidney Love III, 76, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Love was born March 12, 1943, and died Oct. 6, 2019, at his residence.
Maria Del Carmen Rosales ‘Carmela’
Mass of Christian Burial for Maria Del Carmen “Carmela” Rosales, 58, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel.
Marjoski Brown Yarbrough
Services for Marjoski Brown Yarbrough, 41, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Yarbrough died Oct. 8, 2019, in Lufkin.
