James Blaney
Cremation arrangements for James Blaney, 71, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke. Mr. Blaney was born Aug. 9, 1948, and died Nov. 11, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
Joleen May Burton
Services for Joleen May Burton, 83, of Hudson, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Burton died Nov. 12, 2019, in Lufkin.
Gram Alcido Braly (Al) Fecteau
Services for Gram Alcido Braly (Al) Fecteau, 65, of Huntington, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Fecteau was born Sept. 23, 1954, and died Nov. 5, 2019, at his residence.
Peyton C. Henderson
Cremation arrangements for Peyton C. Henderson, 76, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Henderson was born June 1, 1943, in Lufkin and died Nov. 11, 2019, in Lufkin.
Delmer Gene Rice
Services for Delmer Gene Rice, 92, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Rice was born Feb. 24, 1927, and died Nov. 12, 2019, at his residence.
Orren ‘Oddie’ Schmidt
Services for Orren “Oddie” Schmidt, 81, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Schmidt died Nov. 12, 2019, in Lufkin.
Bessie Wiley Wallace
Services for Bessie Wiley Wallace, 95, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday. Mrs. Wallace was born July 2, 1924, and died Nov. 11, 2019, in a local hospice facility.
