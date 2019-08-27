Miguel Rosales
Services for Miguel Rosales, 69, of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Forest Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Rosales was born Sept. 29, 1949, in Hidalgo County and died Aug. 17, 2019, in Lufkin.
Billie Jean Sherwood
Services for Billie Jean Sherwood, 85, of Point Blank, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Sherwood died Aug. 26, 2019, in Point Blank.
