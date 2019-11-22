Carl Lewis Brooks
Graveside services for Carl Lewis Brooks, 90, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sumpter Cemetery in Woodlake. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton. Mr. Brooks was born April 21, 1929, in Trinity County and died Nov. 19, 2019, in Tomball.
Irene Guice
Services for Irene Guice will be at noon Saturday at Church By Christ Jesus. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Guice was born Feb. 25, 1963, in Lufkin and died Nov. 18, 2019, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary-directors.
Elizabeth Reeder
Cremation arrangements for Elizabeth Reeder, 74, of Hudson, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke. She was born Nov. 1, 1945, and died Nov. 18, 2019, at her residence.
Aaron Lee Richardson
Services for Aaron Lee Richardson, 95, of Nacogdoches, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sid Roberts Chapel. Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mr. Richardson was born July 14, 1924, in Nacogdoches and died Nov. 20, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
Ben Raymond Smith
Services for Ben Raymond Smith will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr. Smith was born on Dec. 10, 1953, in Mississippi and died Nov. 15, 2019, in Lufkin.
