Tressie D. Pete

Cremation arrangements for Tressie D. Pete, 94, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. Services that were previously arranged have been canceled.

Vernadine Griffith Richardson

Memorial services for Vernadine Griffith Richardson, 86, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mrs. Richardson was born June 28, 1933, in Lufkin and died Oct. 28, 2019, in Lufkin.

Tags

Recommended for you