Verlean (Morris) Cartwright
Services for Verlean (Morris) Cartwright, 97, of Bronson, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel in San Augustine. Interment will be in Rosevine Cemetery in Sabine County. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. She was born Jan. 11, 1922, in the Burleson Community and died Dec. 8, 2019, in Bronson.
Michael Edward Key
Memorial services for Michael Edward Key, 57, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Church of the Nazarene. Mr. Key was born Sept. 16 1962, and died Nov. 26, 2019, in Lufkin. McNutt Funeral Home, directors.
Molly Jo Pinkerton
Services for Molly Jo Pinkerton, 78, of Alto, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Pinkerton was born June 20, 1941, and died Dec. 9, 2019, in a Wells nursing facility.
Bob Walker
Services for Bob Walker, 92, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Walker was born April 25, 1927, and died Dec. 6, 2019, at his residence.
