Virgil Lee Burran
Services for Virgil Lee Burran, 82, of Burran Town, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Weches Cemetery in Houston County. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mr. Burran was born Aug. 2, 1936, and died July 24, 2019, at his residence.
Tyler Chase Duke
Services for Tyler Chase Duke, 17, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Tyler was born June 3, 2002, in Lufkin and died July 25, 2019, in Zavalla.
Catherine Ruth Haynes
Services for Catherine Ruth Haynes, 83, of Pollok, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Haynes was born Oct. 15, 1935, and died July 25, 2019, at her residence.
Elizabeth Rose ‘Liz’ Massey Myers
Services for Elizabeth Rose “Liz” Massey Myers, 78, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Sunday. Mrs. Myers was born July 8, 1941, in Lufkin and died July 26, 2019, in Lufkin.
Mary Linda Plaag
Services for Mary Linda Plaag, 63, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mary was born May 29, 1956, and died July 24, 2019, at her residence. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the funeral home.
