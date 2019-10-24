Robert L. Kuykendall

Services for Robert L. Kuykendall, 85, of Lufkin, will be at noon Friday at First Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. today at All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. Mr. Kuykendall was born Nov. 29, 1933, and died Oct. 17, 2019, in Lufkin.

G.B. Landrum

Services for G.B. Landrum will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Elwyn M. Gipson Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Landrum was born May 7, 1926, and died Oct. 22, 2019, at his residence.

Versia Mack

Services for Versia Mack, 88, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Mack died Oct. 23, 2019, in Lufkin.

