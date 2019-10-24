Robert L. Kuykendall
Services for Robert L. Kuykendall, 85, of Lufkin, will be at noon Friday at First Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. today at All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. Mr. Kuykendall was born Nov. 29, 1933, and died Oct. 17, 2019, in Lufkin.
G.B. Landrum
Services for G.B. Landrum will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Elwyn M. Gipson Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Landrum was born May 7, 1926, and died Oct. 22, 2019, at his residence.
Versia Mack
Services for Versia Mack, 88, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Mack died Oct. 23, 2019, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.