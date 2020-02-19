Judy L. Bernal
Services for Judy L. Bernal, 71, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Bernal was born May 16, 1948, and died Feb. 16, 2020, in a local hospital.
Willie ‘Junior’ Patton Jr.
Services for Willie “Junior” Patton Jr., 71, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Pollok Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Patton was born May 15, 1948, in Lufkin, and died Feb. 17, 2020, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.