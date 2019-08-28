Debra Auer Brimer
Graveside services for Debra Auer Brimer, 52, of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Huntington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Shafer Funeral Home. Ms. Brimer was born July 29, 1967, in Lufkin and died Aug. 14, 2019, at her residence.
Mildred Chapman
Memorial services for Mildred Chapman, 86, of Broaddus, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Church of Christ in Broaddus. She was born July 30, 1933, in Broaddus and died Aug. 26, 2019, in Nacogdoches. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Billie Jean Sherwood
Services for Billie Jean Sherwood, 85, of Point Blank, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday. Mrs. Sherwood was born Dec. 6, 1933, in Angelina County and died Aug. 26, 2019, in Point Blank.
