Patricia Ann Hartsfield
Services for Patricia Ann Hartsfield, 61, of Lufkin, are pending with Hicks Mortuary in Center. Mrs. Hartsfield died Oct. 23, 2019, in a Lufkin hospital.
Bonnie Lou (Woodell) Hilton
Services for Bonnie Lou (Woodell) Hilton, 89, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Hilton was born March 28, 1930, and died Oct. 28, 2019, in a local retirement community.
James Autry Nash Sr.
Services for James Autry Nash Sr., 77, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Cartwright Memorial Chapel of Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton. Interment will follow in Trevat Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Mr. Nash was born Feb. 28, 1942, in Lovelady, and died Oct. 26, 2019, in Apple Springs.
Vernadine Griffith Richardson
Services for Vernadine Griffith Richardson, 86, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Richardson died Oct. 28, 2019, in Lufkin.
