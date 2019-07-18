Thomas Guinn Davis
Services for Thomas Guinn Davis will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Friday in the chapel. Mr. Davis was born Dec. 17, 1943, in Lufkin and died July 15, 2019, in Lufkin.
Kevin Stewart Roberts
Services for Kevin Stewart Roberts, 26, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Roberts was born Jan. 19, 1993, and died July 12, 2019, in Lufkin.
Winnie Savage Smith
Services for Winnie Savage Smith, 95, of Nacogdoches, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Friday in the chapel. Mrs. Smith was born July 23, 1923, and died July 16, 2019, in a Nacogdoches nursing facility.
Lois Younger
Services for Lois Younger, 72, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Younger died July 17, 2019, in Houston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.