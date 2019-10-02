Gloria English
Services for Gloria English, 74, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. English died Oct. 1, 2019, in Lufkin.
Beverly Jean Hand
Services for Beverly Jean Hand, 71, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Shafer Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Hand was born Oct. 11, 1947, and died Sept. 30, 2019, in Lufkin.
Angel Sanchez
Services for Angel Sanchez, 32, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Shafer Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Sanchez was born Feb. 27, 1987, and died Sept. 29, 2019, in Lufkin.
Phyllis Charlene Winder
Services for Phyllis Charlene Winder, 79, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at McNutt Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. She was born Sept. 30, 1939, and died Sept. 26, 2019, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.