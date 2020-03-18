Ruth Ann Kimball
Cremation arrangements for Ruth Ann Kimball, 62, of Corrigan, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary. She was born Jan. 4, 1958, and died in Houston.
Harry Noble Jr.
Graveside services for Harry Noble Jr., 90, of College Station, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in McMahan’s Chapel Cemetery in Sabine County. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Noble was born Dec. 5, 1929, in Wichita Falls and died March 13, 2020, in College Station.
Patricia ‘Pat’ (Womack) Rodgers
Services for Patricia “Pat” (Womack) Rodgers, 78, of Hudson, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Old Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Rodgers was born July 4, 1941, in Houston and died March 15, 2020, in Lufkin.
Arlene Faye Rushing
Services for Arlene Faye Rushing, 60, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in Ryan Chapel Cemetery in Diboll. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary. She was born May 31, 1959, and died March 14, 2020, at her residence in Huntington.
