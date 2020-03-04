Joyce Beasley
Services for Joyce Beasley, 81, of Apple Springs, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday. Mrs. Beasley was born Sept. 18, 1938, in Bryan, and died March 2, 2020, in Lufkin.
Mildred Bullock
Services for Mildred Bullock, 96, of Corrigan, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Corrigan. Interment will follow in Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Corrigan Funeral Home, directors.
Beth Earle Phillips-Enloe
Services for Beth Earle Phillips-Enloe, 86, of Etoile, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Shofner Cemetery in Huntington. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday. Beth was born April 2, 1933, in Reklaw, and died March 3, 2020, in a Lufkin hospital.
