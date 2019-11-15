Ruth Cooper
Visitation for Ruth Cooper, 95, of Lufkin, will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Cooper was born June 9, 1924, and died Nov. 13, 2019, at her residence.
Martha Pever Crowson
Cremation arrangements for Martha Pever Crowson, 78, of Etoile, are under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home. A private service will be held in her honor. She was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Houston, and died Nov. 11, 2019, at her residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.