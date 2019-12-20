Marilyn Dierikx
Marilyn Dierikx, 72, was born March 8, 1947, and died Dec. 16, 2019, in Lufkin. McNutt Funeral Home, directors.
William Guy Fuller
Services for William Guy Fuller, 60, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Huntington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mr. Fuller was born Jan. 22, 1959, and died Dec. 18, 2019, in Lufkin.
Evelyn Louise Jones
Services for Evelyn Louise Jones, 76, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Sid D. Roberts Chapel in Nacogdoches. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mrs. Jones was born Sept. 17, 1943, in Nacogdoches and died Dec. 13, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
Pearlie Moore
Services for Pearlie Moore, 83, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the All Families Mortuary Chapel in Burke. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. She was born July 25, 1936, and died Dec. 16, 2019.
David Payne
David Payne, 76, was born March 14, 1943, and died Dec. 15, 2019, in Nacogdoches. McNutt Funeral Home, directors.
Ida May Ragsdale
Ida May Ragsdale, 85, was born July 22, 1934, and died Dec. 13, 2019, in Hemphill. McNutt Funeral Home, directors.
Jimmy Lawrance Tappan
Jimmy Lawrance Tappan, 73, was born Sept. 21, 1946, and died Dec. 14, 2019, in Lufkin. McNutt Funeral Home, directors.
Philip Ray Trimble
Philip Ray Trimble, 77, was born Dec. 17, 1941, and died Dec. 15, 2019, in Livingston. McNutt Funeral Home, directors.
Delores Havard Zavala
Services for Delores Havard Zavala, 52, of Huntsville, will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with honors by the Texas Department of Corrections will follow in Ryan Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mrs. Zavala was born Sept. 23, 1967, in Rusk, and died Dec. 18, 2019, in Diboll.
