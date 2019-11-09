Rocio Alonso

Services for Rocio Alonso, 28, of Montgomery, will be at noon Monday at Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Corrigan. Interment will follow in Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Sunday. Corrigan Funeral Home, directors.

Cody Burnett

Cremation arrangements for Cody Burnett, 32, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. Mr. Burnett was born April 19, 1987, and died Nov. 1, 2019, in Tyler.

Donald Dowell

Cremation arrangements for Donald Dowell, 68, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. Mr. Dowell was born Sept. 17, 1951, and died Nov. 6, 2019, in Tyler.

Nancy Ferguson

Cremation arrangements for Nancy Ferguson, 63, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born Jan. 23, 1956, and died Nov. 5, 2019, in Lufkin.

Douglass Kruse

Services for Douglass Kruse, 85, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. Mr. Kruse was born Nov. 3, 1933, and died Oct. 25, 2019, in Lufkin.

John Locke Jr.

Cremation arrangements for John Locke Jr., 77, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. Mr. Locke was born July 6, 1942, and died Oct. 29, 2019, in Livingston.

Dorothy Lyles

Cremation arrangements for Dorothy Lyles, 91, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born March 26, 1928, and died Nov. 5, 2019, in Livingston.

Robert McCormick

Cremation arrangements for Robert McCormick, 76, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. Mr. McCormick was born March 18, 1943, and died Oct. 31, 2019, in Onalaska.

Rosaleen Roberts

Services for Rosaleen Roberts, 18 months, of Montgomery, will be at noon Monday at Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Corrigan. Interment will follow in Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Sunday. Corrigan Funeral Home, directors.

Stacy Yvonne Mossenton Taylor

Services for Stacy Yvonne Mossenton Taylor, 52, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Promise Land Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at the church. She was born Nov. 1, 1967, and died Nov. 6, 2019, in a local hospital. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.

Charles Turner

Cremation arrangements for Charles Turner, 57, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. Mr. Turner was born June 26, 1962, and died Nov. 2, 2019, in Tyler.

Deborah Williams

Cremation arrangements for Deborah Williams, 63, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born June 26, 1956, and died Nov. 3, 2019, in Woodville.

