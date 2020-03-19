Tina Leeann Fancher
Private family services for Tina Leeann Fancher, 48, of Lufkin, will be held at a later date. Ms. Fancher was born March 8, 1972, in Diboll, and died March 17, 2020, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Tina Leeann Fancher
Private family services for Tina Leeann Fancher, 48, of Lufkin, will be held at a later date. Ms. Fancher was born March 8, 1972, in Diboll, and died March 17, 2020, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.