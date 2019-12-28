Jose Prajedis Cruz
Mass of Christian Burial for Jose Prajedis Cruz, 91, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Berry Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel, with Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Mr. Cruz was born July 21, 1928, in Mexico, and died Dec. 26, 2019, in Lufkin.
Sherri Durrett Johns
Services for Sherri Durrett Johns, 55, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mrs. Johns was born May 17, 1964, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and died Dec. 25, 2019, in Lufkin.
Lena Joyce Mettlen
Graveside services for Lena Joyce Mettlen, 60, will be at 11 a.m. today in Shooks Bluff Cemetery in Wells. She was born May 22, 1959, and died Dec. 26, 2019, in Lufkin. All Families Mortuary, Burke, directors.
Richard Earl Quick Sr.
Visitation for Richard Earl Quick Sr., 84, of Lufkin, will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Carroway Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Mr. Quick was born April 25, 1935, in Port Arthur, and died Dec. 26, 2019, in Lufkin.
Cecilia Robles Solis
Services for Cecilia Robles Solis, 73, will be at 1 p.m. today at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Diboll. She was born Oct. 24, 1946, and died Dec. 26, 2019, at her residence in Diboll.
Marie Stubblefield
Services for Marie Stubblefield, 96, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Stubblefield died Dec. 27, 2019, in Longview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.