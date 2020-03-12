Donald R. Clark
Services for Donald R. Clark, 84, of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. Graveside services with military honors will follow in McKindree Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Clark was born Oct. 23, 1935, in the Rocky Hill Community of Angelina County, and died March 9, 2020, in Lufkin.
Simon David Hayes
Services for Simon David Hayes, 74, of Henderson, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Hayes died March 11, 2020, in Henderson.
Sarah Margaret Morton
Services for Sarah Margaret Morton, 82, of San Augustine, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel in San Augustine. Interment will be in Simpson Campground Cemetery in Woden. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. She was born April 8, 1937, in Cleveland, and died March 10, 2020, in Lufkin.
Armando Regalado Resendez
Services for Armando Regalado Resendez, 71, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. He was born Nov. 15, 1948, and died March 10, 2020, at his residence.
Sandra Ruth Hancock Stark
Memorial graveside services for Sandra Ruth Hancock Stark, 79, of Bastrop, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Hill Memorial Garden in San Augustine. Mrs. Stark was born July 28, 1940, in Gary, and died Feb. 15, 2020, in Bastrop. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.