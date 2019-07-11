Clyde Douglas Marze
Services for Clyde Douglas Marze, 59, will be at noon Saturday at Clawson Assembly of God in Pollok. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. Mr. Marze was born July 21, 1959, and died July 3, 2019, in Pollock.
Alfred Navarro Sr.
Services for Alfred Navarro Sr., 72, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Navarro was born March 27, 1947, and died July 8, 2019, in a local hospital.
Flora Rivas
Mass of Christian burial for Flora Rivas, 35, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Colonial Mortuary. Ms. Rivas was born May 3, 1984, in Durango, Mexico, and died July 9, 2019, in Lufkin.
Wanda Ruth Woody
Services for Wanda Ruth Woody, 88, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Huntington First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Woody was born Feb. 15, 1931, in Cross Plains and died July 9, 2019, in Lufkin.
