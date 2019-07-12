Elton Adair
Services for Elton Adair, 58, of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the First Shiloh Baptist Church in Diboll. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary.
Charles Lee ‘Charlie’ Harris
Services for Charles Lee “Charlie” Harris, 68, of Pollok, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Pollok Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Harris was born Feb. 2, 1951, in Pasadena and died July 10, 2019, in Pollok.
Debra Lois ‘DJ’ Johnson
Services for Debra Lois “DJ” Johnson, 57, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church. She was born Feb. 23, 1962, in Lufkin and died July 7, 2019, in Lufkin. All Families Mortuary, Lufkin-directors.
George Marion Oates
Services for George Marion Oates, 87, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Oates was born Feb. 17, 1932, and died July 10, 2019, at his residence.
Bishop J.R. Shankle
Services for Bishop J.R. Shankle, 73, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Church by Christ Jesus. Mr. Shankle was born Dec. 12, 1945, in Newton County and died July 4, 2019, in Lufkin. All Families Mortuary-directors.
