Lloyd Thomas ‘Tom’ Arnall III
A Celebration of Life service for Lloyd Thomas “Tom” Arnall III, 70, of Huntington, will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 3 at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church. Mr. Arnall was born June 28, 1949, in Orange and died July 4, 2019, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home-directors.
Stacy (Cheney) Hammer
Services for Stacy (Cheney) Hammer, 46, of Huntington, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Trinity County. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Ms. Hammer was born Aug. 25, 1972, and died July 23, 2019, at her residence.
Johnnie B. Lewis
Services for Johnnie B. Lewis, 76, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Lewis died July 24, 2019, in Lufkin.
Flora ‘Flo’ B. (Cundith) Pearson
Graveside services for Flora “Flo” B. (Cundith) Pearson, 85, of Moss Point, Mississippi, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Pollok Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Pearson was born March 21, 1934, and died July 22, 2019, at her residence.
Donald Scott Sr.
Graveside services for Donald Scott Sr., 53, of Angleton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Oak Grove Cemetery in San Augustine County. Mr. Scott was born July 8, 1966, in Galveston and died July 22, 2019, in Angleton. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home-directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.