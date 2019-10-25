Mary Kay DiStefano
Cremation arrangements for Mary Kay DiStefano, 66, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born May 13, 1953, and died Oct. 22, 2019, in Lufkin.
Anna Letha Hall
Cremation arrangements for Anna Letha Hall, 80, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born Feb. 23, 1939, and died Oct. 20, 2019, in Silsbee.
Versia Mack
Services for Versia Mack, 88, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Mack was born Nov. 5, 1930, and died Oct. 23, 2019, in Lufkin.
Kimberly Massey
Cremation arrangements for Kimberly Massey, 48, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born April 15, 1971, and died Oct. 17, 2019, in Livingston.
Johnny Watson
Services for Johnny Watson, 72, of San Augustine, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Sowell Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mr. Watson was born Dec. 2, 1946, in San Augustine, and died Oct. 24, 2019, in San Augustine.
John Wesley Whitley
Services for John Wesley Whitley, 64, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Cartwright Memorial Chapel of Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday. Mr. Whitley was born March 1, 1955, in Lufkin, and died Oct. 23, 2019, in Lufkin.
