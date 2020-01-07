Mickey Carrico
Services for Mickey Carrico, 61, of Corrigan, will be at 2 p.m. today at Corrigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Wheeler Cemetery in Wakefield. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. today.
Vicente Hernandez
Services for Vicente Hernandez, 80, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Hernandez died Jan. 5, 2020, in Lufkin.
Roberta Louise Lyons
Memorial services for Roberta Louise Lyons, 79, of San Augustine, will be at a later date at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in San Augustine. Mrs. Lyons was born Oct. 22, 1940, in Stinnett and died Jan. 1, 2020, in San Augustine County.
Bobby Jack Maxey
Services for Bobby Jack Maxey, 64, of Corrigan, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Corrigan. Interment will follow in Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. today at Corrigan Funeral Home.
Patty 'Pat' Newburn Walker
Services for Patty “Pat” Newburn Walker, 88, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Ms. Walker died Jan. 5, 2020, in Lufkin.
Mary Whittlesey
Services for Mary Whittlesey, 79, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the San Augustine High School Gym. Interment will be in Liberty Hill Memorial Garden. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. She was born Nov. 14, 1940, in Port Arthur, and died Jan. 6, 2020, in San Augustine.
Deloris Williams
Services for Deloris Williams, 72, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Williams died Jan. 6, 2020, in Lufkin.
Esther Grace Wood
Services for Esther Grace Wood, 79, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Parkview Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Mrs. Wood was born Sept. 3, 1940, in Gladewater and died Jan. 5, 2020, in Houston. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
