John Olice Baker Jr.
Cremation arrangements for John Olice Baker Jr., 76, of Groveton, are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Baker was born July 10, 1943, in Velasco and died Sept. 5, 2019, in Groveton.
Jonathan Durrell Cole
Services for Jonathan Durrell Cole, 31, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Cole died Sept. 3, 2019, in Lufkin.
Edward Gardner
Graveside services for Edward Gardner, 81, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Cedar Grove Cemetery. The repast will follow immediately after at The Webster Plaza. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. Mr. Gardner was born Nov. 30, 1937, and died Aug. 30, 2019, at his residence.
Irvin Lowell Golden
Memorial services for Irvin Lowell Golden, 80, of Corrigan, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Corrigan. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Golden was born Aug. 4, 1939, in Channelview and died Aug. 30, 2019, in Corrigan.
Shirley Jones
Services for Shirley Jones, 81, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Jones died Sept. 4, 2019, in Lufkin.
