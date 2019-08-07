Mattie Ruth Blackmon
Graveside services for Mattie Ruth Blackmon, 78, of Zavalla, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Allison Cemetery in Warren. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin. Mrs. Blackmon was born Nov. 6, 1940, in Kountze and died Aug. 5, 2019, in Zavalla.
Benjamin Paul Hebert Jr.
Services for Benjamin Paul Hebert Jr., 20, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Hebert died Aug. 6, 2019, in Lufkin.
Inez Morphis
Services for Inez Morphis, 91, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Ms. Morphis died Aug. 6, 2019, in Lufkin.
Rosebud Oliver
Services for Rosebud Oliver, 79, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Shiloh Baptist Church in San Augustine County. Interment will be in Spring Ridge Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Rosebud was born Dec. 8, 1939, in Miami, Florida, and died Aug. 5, 2019, in San Augustine County.
