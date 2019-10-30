Kenneth Ray Ferguson
Services for Kenneth Ray Ferguson, 82, of Nacogdoches, are pending with Sadler Funeral Home. Mr. Ferguson died Oct. 29, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
Patricia Ann Hartsfield
Services for Patricia Ann Hartsfield, 61, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock Street Church of Christ, Lufkin. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Mrs. Hartsfield was born March 26, 1958, in Selma, Alabama, and died Oct. 23, 2019, at a local hospital. Hicks Mortuary, Center, directors.
Bonnie Lou (Woodell) Hilton
Services for Bonnie Lou (Woodell) Hilton, 89, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Christ Congregational Church. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Hilton was born March 28, 1930, and died Oct. 28, 2019, in a local retirement community.
Tressie D. Pete
Services for Tressie D. Pete, 94, of Nacogdoches, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Ms. Pete was born Feb. 9, 1925, and died Oct. 20, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
