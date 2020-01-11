Kim Gagne
Memorial services for Kim Gagne, 66, of Lufkin, will be at noon Sunday at 131 Reily Village in Corrigan. He was born Feb. 6, 1953, and died Jan. 4, 2020. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Velma Joyce Henry
Services for Velma Joyce Henry, 46, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Ms. Henry died Jan. 10, 2020, in Lufkin.
Jose Alberto Aguilar Zavala
Services for Jose Alberto Aguilar Zavala, 57, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mr. Zavala was born April 11, 1962, and died Jan. 8, 2020, in a local hospice facility.
