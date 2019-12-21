Garland E. Goudy
Private arrangements for Garland E. Goudy, 81, of Broaddus, will be at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Mr. Goudy was born May 2, 1938, in Halifax, Pennsylvania, and died Dec. 19, 2019, in Broaddus.
Norris “Wayne” Nerren
Services for Norris “Wayne” Nerren, 70, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Shafer Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mr. Nerren was born Oct. 30, 1949, and died Dec. 20, 2019, in Lufkin.
Jerry (Bubba) Whitehead
Graveside services for Jerry (Bubba) Whitehead, 59, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Monday in Fairview Cemetery. Mr. Whitehead was born Sept. 3, 1960, and died Dec. 19, 2019, at his residence. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.