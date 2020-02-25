Carolyn Faye Alexander
Cremation arrangements for Carolyn Faye Alexander, 64, of Corrigan, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary. She was born Dec. 3, 1955, and died Feb. 23, 2020.
Bruno Joseph Barry
Services for Bruno Joseph Barry, 91, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Barry died Feb. 24, 2020, in Lufkin.
George Bennie Brown
Services for George Bennie Brown, 55, of Wells, are pending with All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. Mr. Brown was born Feb. 23, 1964, and died Feb. 22, 2020, in Lufkin.
Robert Paul Davis
Services for Robert Paul Davis, 36, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Davis died Feb. 23, 2020, in Longview.
Arthur Lee Ivey
Services for Arthur Lee Ivey, 72, formerly of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Ivey died Feb. 23, 2020, in Houston.
Iris Lucille (Stoner) Reddy
Services for Iris Lucille (Stoner) Reddy, 86, of Cypress, formerly of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Reddy died Feb. 22, 2020, in Cypress.
