Artie Lies Bedard

Services for Artie Lies Bedard, 68, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday. Mrs. Bedard was born June 28, 1951, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and died Dec. 23, 2019, in Lufkin.

Jerimiah Eads

Visitation for Jerimiah Eads, 42, of Lufkin, will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at All Families Mortuary Chapel, Burke. Mr. Eads was born July 9, 1977, and died Dec. 22, 2019.

Harland Harris

Services for Harland Harris, 77, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Harris died Dec. 24, 2019, in Lufkin.

William Henry

Services for William Henry, 77, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Henry was born Jan. 6, 1942, and died Dec. 24, 2019, at his residence.

Ted Ross Howard

Services for Ted Ross Howard, 65, of Huntington, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ. Interment will follow in Jonesville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Mr. Howard was born Nov. 4, 1954, and died Dec. 23, 2019, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.

