Linnie B. Heaton
Services for Linnie B. Heaton “Aunt B,” 86, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. She was born June 4, 1933, and died Feb. 3, 2020, at a local hospice facility.
Terry Reeder-Hull
Services for Terry Reeder-Hull, 53, of Nacogdoches, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Laird Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday in Daingerfield Cemetery in Daingerfield. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mrs. Reeder-Hull was born March 18, 1966, in Mt. Pleasant, and died Jan. 31, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
