Graveside services for Lottie Jean Collins, 81, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Conner Cemetery in Houston County with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating.
Ms. Collins was born June 9, 1938 in Angelina County, Texas, the daughter of the late George Knight and Esther Ray, and died Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Lufkin.
Ms. Collins was a member of Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church, the Lufkin Garden Club, and Welcome Wagon. She enjoyed watching the Ellen DeGeneres show and she was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys. She was affectionately known as Mimi.
Ms. Collins is survived by a son, Roman Collins of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Sharon Collins of Lufkin; granddaughter, Courtney Collins of Lufkin; granddaughter, Stephanie Collins of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe P. Collins; daughter, Amanda Jo Collins; and half-brother, John Knight.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
