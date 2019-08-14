Anita Ann Hall Becks (Anetha Ann)
Services for Anita Ann Hall Becks will be at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Anita was born July 21, 1964, in Lufkin and died Aug. 9, 2019, in Lufkin.
Thelma Marie Roach Lankford
Services for Thelma Marie Roach Lankford, 83, of Apple Springs, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the funeral home. Mrs. Lankford was born Aug. 29, 1935, in the Helmic Community and died Aug. 10, 2019, at her Denton residence.
Sandra (Eddings) Reneau
A memorial visitation for Sandra (Eddings) Reneau, 63, of Lufkin, will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Shafer Funeral Home. Mrs. Reneau was born Feb. 20, 1956, and died Aug. 13, 2019, at her residence.
