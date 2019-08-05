Jimmy D. Graham
Services for Jimmy D. Graham, 77, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Graham was born April 26, 1942, and died Aug. 4, 2019, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ralph Wayne Ridinger
Services for Ralph Wayne Ridinger, 81, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. A reception will follow at the Courtyard by Marriott, Bluebonnet Room. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mr. Ridinger was born July 18, 1938, in Grayson County and died Aug. 2, 2019, in Lufkin.
Annie B. Robertson
Services for Annie B. Robertson, 78, of Huntington, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Robertson died Aug. 3, 2019, in Lufkin.
