With partisan bickering at an all-time high, it’s rare to find an issue that almost everyone agrees on. But regardless of the time we each wake up this Sunday, we’ll all be of the same opinion: It’s one hour too dang early.
Daylight Saving Time is unpopular no matter your political stripe, with 71% of us wanting to stop springing forward and falling back, according to a 2019 Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.
This year, Daylight Saving Time beings at 2 a.m. Sunday, and with it come all the associated negative effects on health and daytime performance, such as decreased attention span, increased occupational or car accidents, and, in more serious cases, adverse health conditions such as stroke or heart attack.
Changing clocks is bad for your health, there’s no disputing that. And it may be on its way out, with public health being the prime reason for abandoning the biannual nuisance. Since 2015, more than 200 state bills have been filed to either keep summer hours or go to permanent standard time, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
But that’s where we tend to disagree. Retailers, chambers of commerce and recreational businesses want those sunny evenings that allow more time to shop and play. Meanwhile, researchers on biological rhythms are squarely on the side of the standard wintertime hours.
Voters in Florida, California, Maine, Delaware, Tennessee, Oregon and Washington have all backed legislation supporting permanent Daylight Saving Time. And President Donald Trump also is in that camp, tweeting last March that “Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!”
None of those efforts can become reality, however, without Congress. States have always had the ability to opt out of summer hours and adopt standard time permanently, as Arizona and Hawaii have done. But making Daylight Saving Time year-round isn’t an option.
Either way, we just want the clock-switching to end.
“The human clock was not built to jump back and forth. That’s why we get jet lag,” state Rep. Ray Ward (R-Utah) said at a recent NCSL summit. “It is very easy to show that if you knock people off an hour of sleep, there’s a bump temporarily in bad things that will happen.”
Until the government comes to its senses, the best way to prepare your body to lose an hour of sleep is by moving your alarm up in 30-minute increments. Dr. Philip Alapat, assistant professor of sleep medicine at Baylor University, recommends starting this at least two days prior to Daylight Saving Time until you wake up an hour earlier than usual.
Going to sleep at least an hour earlier the night before also can help with drowsiness the next day. To make it easier to fall asleep, Alapat recommends sleeping in a cool, dark and quiet environment, and avoiding exercise too close to bedtime.
Finding time for a nap is another way to help with sleep deprivation during Daylight Saving Time. But while naps are a popular way to catch up on sleep, Alapat said they can affect sleep quality further if they are too late in the day or longer than 30 minutes.
“The majority of the population gets less than seven hours of sleep per night,” Alapat said. “The worse off your sleep deprivation is, the more significant your daily performance is going to be affected.”
So while we can’t control the imposed one-hour sleep loss headed our way this weekend, maybe we should all focus on getting a little more sleep each night.
