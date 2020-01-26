Funeral services for Leon (Frank) O’Guin, 77, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Jim Vaughan and Kyle Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Bennett Cemetery in Trinity County.
Mr. O’Guin was born June 28, 1942 in Corrigan, Texas, the son of Leon Cox O’Guin and Lorraine (Jordan) Burch, and died Friday, January 24, 2020 in Lufkin, Tx.
Mr. O’Guin loved his family and working with his hands, especially woodworking. He also enjoyed his time hunting and fishing.
Mr. O’Guin is survived by his wife Lois O’Guin of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Anita O’Guin of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Cliff Walton of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Dana Tilly of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, James and Brenda King of Lufkin, TX; son, Kenneth King of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Kevin Jeffrey of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Judy King of Lufkin, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Ladell O’Guin of Lufkin, TX; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, great-granddaughter Makala Wise, and grandson Russell Floyd.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Floyd, Gannon Hollis, Wes King, Thomas O’Guin Jr., Grant Hollis, and Gary Hollis
Honorary Pallbearers will be the men from 4th and Groesbeck Church of Christ.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.