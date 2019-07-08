Funeral services for James Uthal Mitchell, 89, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Mark Livingston and Brother Jerry Browning officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Mitchell was born August 21, 1929 in Nacogdoches County, Texas to the late Alice (Page) and James Holland Mitchell, and died Saturday, July 6, 2019 in a nursing home in Tyler.
Mr. Mitchell was a Pipefitter, a member of the Pipefitters Local Union 211, doing contract work for 50 years. He last worked for Shell Oil Company. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1951-1953. He loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed working in his garden. Mr. Mitchell was a hard worker and taking care of his family was his main priority. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and was a faithful and devout man of God. He was a member of Keltys First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Dovie Mitchell of Lufkin; sons, Donald Edwin Mitchell and wife Tracy of Lufkin and David Uthal Mitchell, Sr. and wife Debra Ann of Livingston; grandchildren, Tanya M. Guidry, Samantha A. Starnes, Toby Porter, Danielle Mitchell, Debra McDaniel, Ashley Mitchell, Shannon Mitchell Dunaway, David Uthal Mitchell, Jr., Bobby Dwayne Mitchell, and Kelly Marlene Cochran; 26 great-grandchildren; sisters, Oline Jones of Huntington and Arvis Blake of Lufkin; dear friends, Coy and Marcia Read of Nacogdoches; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Maxine Dorsett, Charlene Chance, Murlene Dorsett, and Mattie Miller; and brother, Robert Mitchell.
Pallbearers will be Donald Mitchell, David Mitchell, Sr. David Mitchell, Jr., Dwayne Mitchell, Asa Wright, and Lester Porter.
Honorary pallbearer will be Kyle Mitchell.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
